Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 44.0% in March

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 29th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,436. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

