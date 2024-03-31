Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Hold Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.53.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

