Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 963,390 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 606,347 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 965,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,280 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 904,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 311,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 209,692 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLD opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

