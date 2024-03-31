Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Trimmed by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 9.4% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $206.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.