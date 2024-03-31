Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Down 28.7% in March

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 10.7 %

APTO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 137,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,844. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

