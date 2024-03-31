Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APTO

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 10.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44,522 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.