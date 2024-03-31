Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $312.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 190,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

