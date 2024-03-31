Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 29th total of 286,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 141,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,050. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,959.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

