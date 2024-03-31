Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 3.9 %

RKDA stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

