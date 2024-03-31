Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,190,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 29th total of 28,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 7,452,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

