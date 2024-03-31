Ark Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $203.03 million and $16.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,859,484 coins and its circulating supply is 179,860,262 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

