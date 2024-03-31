Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 4.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,209. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $108.86 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

