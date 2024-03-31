Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,451 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after purchasing an additional 847,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after purchasing an additional 524,082 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,790. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.