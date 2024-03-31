Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,451 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after purchasing an additional 847,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after purchasing an additional 524,082 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,790. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

