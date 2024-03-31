Armor Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

WELL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.44. 3,519,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,425. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

