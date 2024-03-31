Armor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $777.96. 3,209,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $737.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $334.58 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

