Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $49.24. 833,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

