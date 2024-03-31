Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

