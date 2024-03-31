Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 2.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,941. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

