Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74. Novartis AG has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.