Armor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

