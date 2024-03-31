Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 83,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.25. 7,191,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.