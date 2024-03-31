Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,310.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,584,735. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,426,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QS

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.