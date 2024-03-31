Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 558 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. 1,262,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

