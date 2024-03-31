Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

