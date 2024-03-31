Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,324,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,294,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

View Our Latest Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.