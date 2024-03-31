Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,888. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

