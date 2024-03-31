Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $2,271,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

PH stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $555.79. 608,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $308.26 and a twelve month high of $561.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.44.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

