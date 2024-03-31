Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 596,078 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after buying an additional 337,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 214,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 145,611 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 310,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,382. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

