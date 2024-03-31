Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $711,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 10,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $281.95. 3,454,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,277. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day moving average of $280.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

