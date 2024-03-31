Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $759,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 185,615 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

