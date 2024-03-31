Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $347.33. 995,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,186. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.71. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $211.91 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

