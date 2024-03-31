Atlas Private Wealth Management Invests $212,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.27. 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,905. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.