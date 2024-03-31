Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 333 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 534,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,642. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

