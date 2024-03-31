Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 357,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,000. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 8.93% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BYLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 27,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,686. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

