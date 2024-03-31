Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

