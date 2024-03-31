Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $163.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $163.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

