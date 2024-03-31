Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after buying an additional 124,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,488. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

