Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 3,532 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock remained flat at $17.32 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

