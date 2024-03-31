Atlas Private Wealth Management Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,069 shares of company stock worth $7,735,977. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $146.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,128. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

