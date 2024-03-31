Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Up 17.9% in March

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aurora Mobile Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $3.50 on Friday. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
