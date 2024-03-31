Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $24,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

ADSK traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $260.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,809. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,695 shares of company stock worth $12,046,658 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

