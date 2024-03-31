Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,695 shares of company stock worth $12,046,658 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.42. The stock had a trading volume of 896,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.