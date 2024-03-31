Avalanche Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion and approximately $299.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $53.23 or 0.00075553 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00026534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

