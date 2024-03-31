Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AVIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,435. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

