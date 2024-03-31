Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BW stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,446,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after buying an additional 157,883 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 339,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after buying an additional 239,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $12,500,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

