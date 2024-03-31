Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,327,000. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 865,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF remained flat at $15.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 319,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 88.42%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

