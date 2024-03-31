Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target Cut to $0.30 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $0.50 to $0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of Bakkt in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of Bakkt stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Bakkt has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.19.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $44,217.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 566,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,383 shares of company stock valued at $117,525. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

