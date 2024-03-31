Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 5,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,349 shares of company stock worth $15,334,555. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

