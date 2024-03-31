Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.70. 89,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $470.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $91.16.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

