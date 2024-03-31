Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Netflix were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $586.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.66.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

